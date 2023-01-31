Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving.

Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has warrants in DeKalb, Hamilton, and Wabash counties according to Allen County officials. Bradley is charged with two felony counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle after Bradley was involved with a crash that killed 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey and 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison near Arcola and Yellow River roads back on January 15th.

Arvey and Tustison were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The Allen County coroner’s office said autopsies of the two aren’t completed, and they are waiting on test results. Police say Bradley had a blood alcohol content of 0.22% when tested at the hospital.