Warsaw man arrested after shooting at woman

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man has been arrested for a shooting that injured a Nappanee woman.

35-year-old Aaron Phillips has been charged with felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says Phillips got into an argument with the 34-year-old woman Tuesday night at a Warsaw home, and when she got into a truck to leave, he grabbed a handgun and shot at the vehicle, shattering the passenger front window and getting glass in her eye.

Another person in the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Phillips is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail on a bond of more than $5,200.