Warsaw man arrested after being intoxicated and drawing knife

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has been arrested after displaying a knife at the Kosciusko County Work Release Center.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Warsaw police were dispatched to the center around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after a man entered the building intoxicated.

He was originally removed from the lobby, but re-entered and displayed a knife to the staff.

27-year-old Zachary Taylor of Warsaw was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail for Public Intoxication and Intimidation.