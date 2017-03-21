Warsaw man armed with a screwdriver, hides in car and attacks woman

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man is under arrest after police say he hid inside a woman’s car and attacked her when she got inside.

Monday night, Warsaw Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy, in downtown Warsaw, after a woman ran inside the store claiming she had been attacked in her car.

Upon further investigation, police learned that after the woman finished shopping, she got into her car and then noticed the man in her back seat. The suspect grabbed her, but she bit the suspect on the hand until she was able to pull away and get out of the car.

Warsaw Police located the suspect about a block away and took him into custody without incident. The suspect, later identified as Daniel Davis, 34, admitted to police that he intended to take the victims money and car. The suspect was intoxicated and armed with a screwdriver, according to the police report.

Davis was booked on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon or bodily injury. He also had a felony warrant for a probation violation.

He is now being held at the Kosciusko County Jail with no bond