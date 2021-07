WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO):Warsaw Firefighters were called at about 9-30 Monday night to a residence in the 300 block of Fort Wayne Street.

Crews found the home fully involved with flames coming from multiple windows. Nearby residents told firefighters that there were possibly people trapped inside.

One victim was located on the second floor and was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. Damage is estimated at 125-thousand dollars. The cause remains under investigation.