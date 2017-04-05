Warsaw exploring options to avoid train crossings

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): It’s common to be stuck at a train crossing in our area, but one town is trying to find a solution to being stuck at the tracks.

Warsaw is looking at making an overpass or underpass at one of the east-west train crossings. It just needs to find out which one.

The Times-Union is reporting an Indianapolis engineering firm is working a report on each road that has delays due to trains crossing north-south just east of the downtown business district. Possibilities for an overpass or underpass include the Winona Avenue, Market Street and Center Street crossings.

City Planner Jeff Skinner tells the Times-Union a project like this could cost $30 million, and while he doesn’t think spending that kind of money is a good idea right now, he is expecting the problem to get worse in the future.