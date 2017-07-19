Warsaw drug bust, four arrested

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Four arrests have been made after Warsaw Narcotics officers learned of drugs coming in from South Bend.
A Warsaw woman admitted to dealing drugs out of a hotel room. A press release from Warsaw Police says 28-year-old Amanda Perkins was found in possession of 15 grams of heroin, crystal meth, and marijuana.
The Warsaw PIO verified the street value of the drugs to be between $3000 and $4000.
Perkins told Narcotics officers that she had just sold some heroin to her father, 53-year-old David Everly.
Everly was located in the hotel room Perkins used to deal drugs, along with Perkins’ two children, ages ten and seven.
Perkins also had a handgun that was left in her car by a South Bend drug dealer.
Undercover Narcotics next setup a buy from Amanda Perkins’ home residence. They were able to buy an ounce of crystal meth, then searched the property.
28-year-old Ethan Perkins and 21-year-old Denzell Parahams were taken into custody from the house. Police say more crystal meth and $1000 cash was located on Parahams.
All four people investigated by the Narcotics officers were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail. They were charged as follows:
- 53-year-old David Everly of Warsaw was charged with level 6 felony possession of a narcotic and felony aiding, inducing, causing. He is being held on a $5,250 surety bond.
- 21-year-old Denzell Parahams of South Bend was charged with level 2 felony dealing in narcotics between 5-10 grams, and level 3 felony possession of narcotics between 10-28 grams. He is being held on a $25,250 surety bond.
- 28-year-old Amanda Perkins of Warsaw was charged with level 2 felony dealing in narcotics over 10 grams, level 4 felony dealing in methamphetamine between 1-5 grams, level 5 felony possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, level 5 felony neglect of a dependent, and level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. She is being held on a $25,250 surety bond.
- 28-year-old Ethan Perkins of Warsaw was charged with level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams, level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine between 10-28 grams, and level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. He is being held on a $25,250 surety bond.