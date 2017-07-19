Warsaw drug bust, four arrested

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Four arrests have been made after Warsaw Narcotics officers learned of drugs coming in from South Bend.

A Warsaw woman admitted to dealing drugs out of a hotel room. A press release from Warsaw Police says 28-year-old Amanda Perkins was found in possession of 15 grams of heroin, crystal meth, and marijuana.

The Warsaw PIO verified the street value of the drugs to be between $3000 and $4000.

Perkins told Narcotics officers that she had just sold some heroin to her father, 53-year-old David Everly.

Everly was located in the hotel room Perkins used to deal drugs, along with Perkins’ two children, ages ten and seven.

Perkins also had a handgun that was left in her car by a South Bend drug dealer.

Undercover Narcotics next setup a buy from Amanda Perkins’ home residence. They were able to buy an ounce of crystal meth, then searched the property.

28-year-old Ethan Perkins and 21-year-old Denzell Parahams were taken into custody from the house. Police say more crystal meth and $1000 cash was located on Parahams.

All four people investigated by the Narcotics officers were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail. They were charged as follows: