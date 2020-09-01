Warsaw, DeKalb airports to receive federal grants

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Airports in Warsaw and DeKalb County will be receiving a portion of $1.2-billion in grant monies set aside by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Trump Administration.

US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced this morning that the grants are for improving the nation’s airport infrastructure, enhancing safety, and strengthening growth in local communities as the economy recovers from COVID-19.

DeKalb County Airport will get nearly $167,000 to buy land for approaches while Warsaw Municipal Airport will receive more than $1.9-million to rehabilitate a runway.

You can find a complete list of grants on the FAA website.