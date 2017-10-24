Warsaw babysitter facing charges after two kids were bitten while in her care

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw babysitter is facing a felony neglect charge for allegedly placing a child in a situation that endangered their life or health.

26-year-old Theresa Bumblis was watching several children on August 8 when two of the children were reportedly bitten by another child in Bumblis’s care.

Court documents say 31 bite marks were found on one of the child’s stomach and arms, while the other had red and swollen bite marks on the stomach and buttocks.

Though Bumblis had made the parent aware of one of the children being bitten, she allegedly told the authorities she did not know of any of the bite marks on the child who had 31 of them.

Court documents indicate Bumblis told a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputy that the child who caused the injuries had a “biting problem”.