Warrant issued for man who caused baby’s heart to stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Fort Wayne man after a baby in his care went into cardiac arrest.

32-year-old Travis Alt is facing a felony neglect charge. Court documents show it all happened back in late June, after he burped the child forcefully while giving the baby a tub bath using the tub’s shower fixture.

The News-Sentinel reports the baby suffered multiple rib fractures. A doctor testified that those fractures, combined with the baby nearly drowning from water splashing in his face, led to the child’s heart stopping. The boy lived.

If you know where Alt is, contact police.