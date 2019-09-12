Warrant issued for suspect of Ohio bank robbery

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOWO) – A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery that occurred in Oakwood, Ohio Wednesday morning.

The warrant is for 40-year-old David Abram Ziesel from West Palm Beach, Florida. Ziesel is currently on federal probation in West Palm Beach for an armed bank robbery.

Ziesel was last seen leaving the State Bank in Oakwood, Ohio around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was driving an early 2000’s model Chevy cargo van, possibly with Indiana license plates with the number VTH394. The plate is expired and returns to a different vehicle, but still comes back to Ziesel.

RELATED: Ohio police search for bank robbery suspect

Ziesel was seen wearing dark baggy pants, a long-sleeve Chicago Bears t-shirt and dark tennis shoes.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous until he is taken into custody.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791. You can also leave information on the department’s Facebook page.