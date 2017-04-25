Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest warrant has been issued for a Warsaw man who was involved in a fatal crash earlier this month.

25-year-old Chaise Ray Belcher, who has a history with police, is accused of drunk driving and driving on a suspended license in regards to the April 16th crash on US 30 at State Road 5 near Larwill.

The Journal Gazette reports he allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a car with three Warsaw teenagers inside, killing one of them and badly hurting two others.

Whitley County authorities say Belcher has not yet been arrested.