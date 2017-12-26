Warming shelters available as temperatures stay below freezing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As temperatures stay below 10 degrees, local organizations have opened up warming shelters.

The Rescue Mission has several warming shelter plans depending on outdoor temperatures, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

If outdoor temperatures are below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the east lobby of The Rescue Mission will serve as a warming shelter from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.

For temperatures below 32 degrees, the east lobby is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Under 10 degrees, the warming shelter is open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., and The Rescue Mission will provide overnight accommodations for men. Staff will also work with women to find a safe place for them to stay overnight.

The Salvation Army offers warming shelters when the temperature is below 10 degrees or when The Rescue Mission is full.

For more information, call “First Call For Help” at 211.