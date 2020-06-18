Walorski Reacts to Lighthizer Testimony That China Will Fulfill Phase One Commitments

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday to provide an update on trade policy, including the China Phase One trade deal.

Hoosier Ag Today spoke with Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN 2nd District), a member of the Ways and Means Committee, on Wednesday. She says she and Ambassador Lighthizer are optimistic that China will fulfill its commitments.

“The last time I talked to Ambassador Lighthizer he said the same thing he said today, which basically is that the purchases that China’s been making, the $10 billion or more- in that range, of soybean purchases and those kinds of things, he is monitoring it closely. He said he literally monitors that daily. And every indication, he thought, was that they’re going to uphold their end of the agreement and I think so too.”

All of this despite recent rhetoric from President Trump directed at China over their handling of the coronavirus.

“Even though there are all kinds of things happening, even related to COVID where we do hold China responsible and we want them to be accountable, I think he was very clear today, he still completely believes that China will uphold their end of the agreement. They want it and they need it. We want it and we need it as well.”

Walorski said she’s very happy that Ambassador Lighthizer has farmers best interests in mind during negotiations.

“He couldn’t have said it any better, 10 different ways than he said today, that if it is a concern of the American farmer, it a concern for him and he is at the table.”