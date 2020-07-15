Walmart to require all customers to wear face masks

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Walmart will soon require all customers to wear face masks.

The world’s biggest retailer will require face coverings at all 9,000 of its stores in the United States starting on July 20th, according to a company press release. The company says the move comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in communities throughout the US.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the release says. “According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face-covering in public and social distance.”

All Walmart locations will also have their multiple entrances narrowed down to a single point. The move will also apply to the company’s Sam’s Club locations. The company says it realizes that some may be unable to wear a face covering, and adds they will work with those people to find solutions.

Read the full release here.