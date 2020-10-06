Walmart pre-cut fruit recalled due to listeria contamination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you buy fresh pre-cut fruit from Walmart, check your packages.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Country Fresh is recalling various containers of “Freshness Guaranteed” cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart. The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from listeria contamination after the germ was found on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed.

The products were sold at Walmart locations in Indiana and several other states, with “best if used by” dates between October 3rd and October 11th.

Find a full list of products impacted by the recall here.