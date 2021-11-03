Walmart hiring for supply chain jobs

INDIANA (Inside Indiana Business): Walmart today has kicked off a two-day hiring event in more than 100 cities, including several in Indiana. The retail giant is looking to fill a variety of positions in its supply chain network, including lift drivers, power equipment operators, and order fillers.

The company is also hiring for positions such as shipping loaders, diesel technicians, and drivers. Average full-time hourly wages, Walmart says, are $20.37 per hour and qualify for benefits.

In Indiana, the hiring event will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Auburn 1729 State Road 8, 46706

Gas City 100 Fisher Pkwy, 46933

Gas City 114 Fischer Parkway, 46933

Greencastle 333 S. Warren Drive, 46135

Greencastle 1300 Southern Highway, 46135

Greenfield 6719 W 350 North, 46140

Plainfield 9360 Allpoints Pkwy, Plainfield 46168

Plainfield 9590 AllPoints Pkwy, 46168

Seymour 2100 E Tipton Street, 47274

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart Supply Chain now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day.” Karisa Sprague, senior vice president of people and supply chain at Walmart, said in a news release “Walmart’s more than two million associates are residents, neighbors, friends and family members in thousands of communities across the globe and we work to strengthen local communities through job creation, as well as our retail business and community giving.”