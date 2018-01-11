Walmart announces raises, new employee benefits, over tax reform

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All Walmart employees, including those in Fort Wayne, will be getting some benefits from the government’s recent tax cut plan.

Walmart announced plans today to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. The company is also creating a new benefit to assist associates with adoption expenses.

The combined wage and benefit changes will benefit the company’s more than one million U.S. hourly associates. President and CEO Doug McMillon says it’s a direct result of the opportunities Republicans’ tax reform plan has created for the company.

The increase in wages takes effect next month.

