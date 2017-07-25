WalletHub ranks most and least educated cities in America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WalletHub ranked the top 150 most populated cities on their highest education.
Weighted categories include:
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree or Higher
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree
- Quality of Public School System
- Average Quality of Universities
- Enrolled Students in Top 231 Universities per Capita
- Racial Education Gap
- Gender Education Gap
Fort Wayne was ranked 108 out of 150 in overall education, 95th in Educational Attainment, and 131st in Quality Education & Attainment Gap.
The top-ranked city is Ann Arbor, Michigan in all categories.