WalletHub ranks most and least educated cities in America

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WalletHub ranked the top 150 most populated cities on their highest education.

Weighted categories include:

  • Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher
  • Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree or Higher
  • Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher
  • Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree
  • Quality of Public School System
  • Average Quality of Universities
  • Enrolled Students in Top 231 Universities per Capita
  • Racial Education Gap
  • Gender Education Gap

Fort Wayne was ranked 108 out of 150 in overall education, 95th in Educational Attainment, and 131st in Quality Education & Attainment Gap.

The top-ranked city is Ann Arbor, Michigan in all categories.

