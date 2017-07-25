WalletHub ranks most and least educated cities in America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WalletHub ranked the top 150 most populated cities on their highest education.

Weighted categories include:

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree

Quality of Public School System

Average Quality of Universities

Enrolled Students in Top 231 Universities per Capita

Racial Education Gap

Gender Education Gap

Fort Wayne was ranked 108 out of 150 in overall education, 95th in Educational Attainment, and 131st in Quality Education & Attainment Gap.

The top-ranked city is Ann Arbor, Michigan in all categories.