WalletHub names Fort Wayne one of America’s best-run cities

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Fort Wayne has been named by WalletHub one of the best run cities in America.

Fort Wayne came in at no. 8 on 2020’s Best and Worst-Run Cities in America. Nampa, Idaho came in first on the list. Indianapolis was ranked 101st.

WalletHub compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on operating efficiency. This includes a “Quality of City Services” score that is comprised of 38 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories. That was then measured against the city’s total per capital budget.

Fort Wayne came in 12th on total budget per capita, 23rd in financial stability, and 36th in education.

You can view the full rankings here.