Walk in vaccinations underway at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Health Department is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine will be able to walk in to the Department’s site at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., during designated times to receive a shot.

Walk-ins will only be accepted on the following days and times:

Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.

Thursdays from 2-5:30 p.m.

Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

Saturdays from 10-11:30 a.m.

Appointments are still encouraged and will be prioritized, so individuals walking into the clinic for shots should be prepared to wait. Vaccination appointments can be made at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Accepted identification such as a driver’s license, state ID, military ID, birth certificate or passport is still required, and a parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone ages 16 or 17 for their vaccinations.

The Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 16-years-old or older, which requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart. Appointments will be scheduled for the second dose during the first vaccination.