Wabash man who stabbed son dies from shooting wounds

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): A Wabash man who fatally stabbed his son in his sleep, then got into a shootout with police, has died.

The Wabash Police Department held a press conference this morning to announce that William Sendelbach, who had been charged with murder, has died from injuries he sustained on October 8th.

Officers had been called to his home after Sendelbach stabbed his 10-year-old son Kayden and fired a shotgun at a garbage truck driver outside. The boy died a few days later.

A Wabash police officer was also shot in the leg while responding to the incident, but he returned fire, hitting Sendelbach multiple times.