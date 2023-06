WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Wabash man.

The tip led to a search warrant being served Tuesday by state police, with the help of Wabash police, in the 300 block of Elm Street.

Officers located multiple electronic devices and arrested 46-year-old Peter James Nelson on three counts of possession of child pornography.