Wabash man arrested for June burglary

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): A Wabash man is facing two felony charges for theft and burglary.

The Indiana State Police reports that 23-year-old Tyler Johnson was arrested Wednesday night after a two-month investigation.

Police say he broke into a home in rural Wabash last June while the homeowner was away and stole numerous items, including a shotgun, an Xbox video game console, some laptop computers, and a Vera Bradley hand bag.

Johnson is currently in custody in the Wabash County Jail. There’s no word on if the stolen items were recovered.