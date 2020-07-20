Wabash firm receives historic preservation grant

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): Two historic buildings in downtown Wabash are going to get an overhaul.

Dickos-Peterson & Metz Real Estate has been awared a near 70-thousand dollar historic renovation grant to help restore two buildings in the heart of Wabash’s commercial district. The Journal-Gazette reports that the buildings were built in 1900 and originally were a hardware store, but now house the real estate office.

The grant was one of 12 similar awards across the state and help preserve buildings that are over 50 years old with historic significance.