Wabash County hoping to grow population

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Wabash County has witnessed a steady population decline for at least the past 20 years, and community leaders say they want to reverse that trend.

County and community leaders have launched an initiative called “Imagine One85” to marshal their resources to reverse the declining number of residents. The name is partially inspired by Wabash County’s county number: 85.

The County’s current population is 31,500. Ten years ago, it was nearly 33,000.

Keith Gillenwater of Grow Wabash County says the initiative is looking to create a comprehensive strategy that unites all of the County’s communities toward attracting and retaining residents.