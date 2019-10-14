Wabash County growth campaign launches

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Leaders in Wabash County have launched a new growth campaign.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the Growth Starts Here campaign by Grow Wabash County is part of the county’s efforts to raise $1-million over the next four years to further promote economic development in the region.

Officials say it’ll support livability, workforce development, business development, entrepreneurship and investor services projects. Such projects include developing a shell building, making it easier to get housing, and training workers got high-demand jobs.