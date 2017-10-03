Wabash County egg farm damaged by fire

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): A fire at an egg producer in Wabash County could be seen from miles around last night.

Multiple fire departments converged on the Hi Grade Egg Producers facility in North Manchester to deal with the massive blaze.

ABC 21 reports the 36-year-old operation is a major egg producer in northeastern Indiana, with about 2.5-million hens.

It took at least five tanker trucks to supply the water needed to deal with the fire. Five buildings were destroyed and a number of chickens died.