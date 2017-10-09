VP Pence leaves Colts-49ers game after anthem protests

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag. Pence said: “I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

Pence is a noted sports fan and it’s second major event he’s attended in his home state since taking office in January. He also attended May’s Indianapolis 500, a family tradition.

But Pence couldn’t come to Manning’s statue unveiling Saturday afternoon, which was attended by a number of luminaries including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead, Pence spent most of Saturday honoring victims of the Las Vegas shooting before returning to his home state.