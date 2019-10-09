VP Pence Calls on Congress to Pass USMCA

Vice President Mike Pence spent time early this week promoting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement while calling on Congress to pass the trade deal. Pence penned an editorial in the Arizona Daily Star promoting the trade agreement. The Vice President also toured a Tyson Foods facility in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, in a White House statement, Pence says USMCA will add more than $68 billion to the U.S. economy and create another 176,000 American jobs. That includes nearly 50,000 good manufacturing jobs. Pence says, “to keep the momentum going, Congress must pass a trade deal that President Trump negotiated,” with Mexico and Canada.

The House Democrats working group spent time in Mexico at the start of the week, focusing on enforcement of labor provisions included in the agreement. Democrats in the House are negotiating with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to reach a deal they can approve.

Mexico ratified the agreement this summer, and Canada is expected to ratify the agreement following its federal election later this month.