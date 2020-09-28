Voter registration deadline is Oct. 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You have about a week left to register to vote in this year’s Presidential Election.

The general election is on November 3rd, a mere five weeks away, and if you want to register to vote in Allen County, you’ll need to do so by the end of the business day next Monday, October 5th.

That’s the same deadline if you want to make any changes to your records.

Anyone with a current and valid Indiana driver’s license or ID can either register or make changes online at IndianaVoters.com or at the Allen County Voter Registration Office in the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne.