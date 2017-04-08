Vonnegut museum searching again for new Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): An Indianapolis museum devoted to novelist Kurt Vonnegut is searching again for a new location in his hometown.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library was upgrading a building along Indianapolis’ trendy Massachusetts Avenue after signing a lease. But founder Julia Whitehead says significant structural problems have been found in the building and the nonprofit doesn’t want to endanger its collection, supporters or patrons. She says the dispute with building owner Axiomport is now in court.

Whitehead says the museum will remain for now in its small downtown Indianapolis location.

Axiomport CEO Scott Johnson tells The Indianapolis Star that attorneys for both sides are talking and it remains “big fans” of the museum’s work.

Vonnegut died in 2007 at age 84. His novels included “Slaughterhouse-Five” and “Cat’s Cradle.”