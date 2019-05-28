Volunteers head to Texas for dog rescue effort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than two dozen volunteers are on their way from Allen County to Texas on a special animal rescue mission.

The Allen County SPCA and Subaru of Fort Wayne are partnering to rescue more than 50 dogs from a shelter in Texas. It’s called “Subaru to the Rescue.”

The four-day journey will see the dogs transferred from the Montgomery Animal Shelter to Fort Wayne, where there will be a special adoption event held by the SPCA this Saturday at Bob Rohrman Subaru from noon to 4pm. You’ll have to fill out an adoption application at the SPCA’s offices or website first.

Kaysie Chase from our sister station, K105, will be part of the rescue effort.