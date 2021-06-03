“Voice” star Addison Agen to release debut album next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who became a national name on the TV show “The Voice” is about to release her debut album.

Addison Agen came in second place on NBC’s big singing contest back in late 2017, and has since had some sold-out concerts and even a day named after her in Fort Wayne.

Next up on her list: releasing the album “When The Morning Comes” on June 11th. Agen tells fans she’s “incredibly grateful” for everything that has gotten her to this point, calling it a “crazy experience.”

You can also find her music on Spotify and Apple Music.