Visitation, funeral details announced for fallen deputy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A final farewell to a fallen Allen County officer is set.

48-year-old Sgt. Joseph Cox of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department died while on duty Sunday after he suffered a medical emergency while in his squad car. Sheriff David Gladieux told the media Wednesday Cox had just taken home the owner of a buggy that had been involved in a crash, got in his car, and then suddenly backed it into a nearby field, where it got stuck in the mud.

His heart had stopped beating by the time officers arrived minutes later.

Now police from across the state, maybe from even further away, will participate in visitation services Friday afternoon and a funeral tomorrow that will pass by the Allen County Courthouse before Cox reaches his final resting place.

Calling will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Blackhawk Ministries at 7400 E. State Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The procession will begin at “about 12:30 p.m.”, departing from the church and travelling downtown to the Allen County Courthouse, before heading to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Cox will receive burial with full military honors.