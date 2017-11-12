Visit Fort Wayne Foundation releases new website, CurrentFortWayne.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Visit Fort Wayne Foundation released a new website Monday.

CurrentFortWayne.com is a comprehensive community Calendar of Events, providing a single portal for organizations including Visit Fort Wayne, Arts United, Downtown Improvement District, YLNI Living Fort Wayne, Riverfront Fort Wayne and others.

The website includes information on sports, arts, entertainment and educational events within the community. Events can be sorted by category, keyword or date, making it easy for people to search for specific events that interest them.

“We know that the #1 barrier to people engaging in community activities is that they aren’t aware of the events in advance,” said Kristen Guthrie, Director of Marketing at Visit Fort Wayne, in a press release. “Promoting CurrentFortWayne.com to the community will help Fort Wayne residents engage with their community as they discover new events.”