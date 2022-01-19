Visit Fort Wayne announces new CEO and President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Visit Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Convention and Visitors Bureau, has hired Jill Boggs as their new President and CEO, effective February 14, 2022.

Visit Fort Wayne’s Board of Directors retained SearchWide Global, an executive search firm, to manage the national recruitment process for the President and CEO role within the organization.

Boggs is a decisive and influential executive who has a history of building community-focused organizations. She has most recently worked as the CEO at the Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau and has also served as the Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications at Trine University and as the President and CEO of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Ball State University and a Master of Science in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jill’s caliber and experience as the next leader of Visit Fort Wayne,” said Kelly Updike, President & CEO of the Embassy Theatre and Chair of the Visit Fort Wayne Board of Directors. “Jill’s strong knowledge of the destination marketing industry and its emerging trends, and her ability to connect that knowledge to a vision for growth, set her apart from other candidates we met in our national search. She also brings experience in economic development, marketing and staff development to our already-thriving organization. We are excited about Visit Fort Wayne’s growth potential.”

In her new role, Boggs will be responsible for the overall administration, supervision, and operation of Visit Fort Wayne – Allen County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I am honored to be selected as chief executive of the organization that represents Allen County and Fort Wayne as a vibrant destination in the visitor economy,” said Boggs. “Having this opportunity to continue building upon a foundation of excellence, and to work alongside a team of experts, is quite frankly, a dream becoming reality.”