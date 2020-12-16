Virtual Crop, Finance Program for Next-Generation Farmers

Next-generation farmers and business partners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension for the eight session virtual series “Grow Your Farm Operation.” The series will be delivered virtually via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. (ET) beginning on Jan. 12 and ending on March 2.

Designed for young, new or beginning farmers, the series will help farmers develop key skills to manage their farm in an ever-changing agribusiness climate. After participating in the series in 2018, 71% of participants increased their farm revenue operation potential by $1,000 to $5,000.

Speakers from Purdue Extension and industry will discuss crop production, marketing, precision agriculture, drones, financial management, communication and succession planning. Attendees can also join regional networking sessions for topic discussions. Continuing education units are available for certified crop advisers and commercial applicators, and pesticide applicator re-certification program credits for private applicators.

The registration fee is $100 per farm operation. Register at https://tinyurl.com/GYFO2021 by Jan. 8. For reasonable accommodation or more information, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.