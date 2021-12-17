Viral trend leaves police searching for threats

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A local police agency is speaking out about a viral threat against schools today.

There’s a post circulating on the social media platform TikTok threatening the safety of “every school in the USA” today. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to tell citizens that they haven’t received any word of direct threats of any kind, and that there will be an increased police presence at school buildings and grounds today out of an abundance of caution.

They add that if you or your child become aware of any potential threats, to notify school staff or police right away.