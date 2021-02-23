Vilsack is Back at USDA, Indiana’s Braun Reacts

Tom Vilsack is back. The former Secretary of Agriculture is now Ag Secretary again. He was confirmed in the Senate Tuesday in overwhelming fashion with a vote of 92-7.

Indiana Republican Mike Braun spoke with Hoosier Ag Today about Vilsack’s confirmation just prior to his vote, saying, “He’s as good as a candidate as we could get coming from that side of the aisle. He’s got a fairly proven track record.

“As long as he’s careful that he looks at some of the key issues that aren’t political: making sure farmers have access to competitive markets for all their inputs, that we keep focused on ag issues and don’t try to broaden out the farm bill which is got a large component of nutrition and other stuff in it, and then be reasonable on the conservation side of it. I think he can do a good job of that and that’s why I’m going to support him.”

Fellow Republican and Indiana Senator Todd Young also supported Vilsack with a yea vote.

Vilsack served as Secretary of Agriculture under former President Obama from 2009-2017.

You can hear my full interview with Braun, including his stance on EPA Administrator nominee Michael Regan and climate, below.