Villwock, Kettler Part of AgrIInstitute’s Thought Leaders Panel at Expo

Trade will be the roundtable discussion topic during a seminar on the final day of this year’s Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo. Bruce Kettler IN State Department of Agriculture director, Don Lamb, owner of Lamb Farms, Andy Tauer, director of livestock and aquaculture with the Indiana Soybean Alliance, and former Indiana Farm Bureau president and Indiana farmer Don Villwock make up the panel for AgrIInstitute’s Thought Leaders discussion.

“Obviously trade is front and center for all of us these days,” says Beth Archer, AgrIInstitute Executive Director. “Lot’s of robust conversations are taking place around that subject, and concerns, and worriment, and also opportunities for new ways to approach trade for our ag industry. So, these individuals are going to spend some time around the table with Q & A and dialogue and discussion about how effective leaders prepare to engage in important conversations at the policy making level.”

The panelists are all graduates of the Indiana Agricultural Leadership program, and their perspectives will be moderated by current ALP Class 18 member Amie Osborn, Vice President Commercial & Ag Lending at First Farmers Bank and Trust.

They will take the seminar stage at 10 AM on Thursday December 19th, right before a free lunch is provided all Expo attendees. The entire 3-day Expo agenda is at www.indianafarmexpo.com. Also there, register to attend and get a free parking voucher. The annual Expo is at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion.

AgrIInstitute has hundreds of graduates from the last 36 years according to Archer.

“We have over 500 graduates of the Indiana Ag Leadership Program since our very beginning in 1983, and we have many examples of individuals who have participated who have sought, pursued, secured, positions of leadership in places that have made a difference in their local communities and for our state government and for service at the national level,” she told HAT.

Currently they’re accepting applications for the next class. The Agricultural Leadership Program features 12 study seminars designed to broaden understanding in important areas of civic engagement and leadership. Participants broaden their knowledge in a wide range of economic, social, political and cultural matters as well as expand their leadership skills. Ten of the seminars are three days in length held in locations around Indiana. Participants also study one week in Washington DC and two weeks in a foreign country.

AgrIInstitute selects up to 30 individuals to participate in the two-year program. Each class represents a diverse group of agricultural and rural community representation. Tuition for this program is $6000 per person. Applications for the upcoming class 19 must be submitted with a postmark date of January 17, 2020.

The Indiana organization is also participating in #givingtuesday and you can make a gift to AgrIInstitute. Learn more and make an online donation, including to one of the Community Foundations they’re partnering with, at www.agriinstitute.org.