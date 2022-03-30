Viewing and memorial service for Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The viewing and memorial service for Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz will take place Sunday, April 3 at Parkfield Field.

The viewing will be in the afternoon from 1:30 to 4:15, with the memorial service following at 4:30. The viewing will be located on the concourse, with the memorial service taking place on the field.

Family, friends, and loved ones may enter through the South Gate of the stadium, located at the corner of Ewing and Brackenridge Streets.

Capt. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne died March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO training exercise.