Victims of murder/suicide identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now know more about a murder/suicide that happened on the south side of Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Fort Wayne police were called to a vacant house on Calhoun Street Tuesday morning, after the landlord heard noises coming from upstairs after he had arrived to work on the house. Soon after, a gunshot was heard.

Now the Allen County Coroner says Roger Shubert of Fort Wayne had shot and killed Joseph Hurley the third, also of Fort Wayne, then took his own life after police arrived. Hurley’s death is the 38th homicide of the year for Allen County.

The incident remains under investigation.