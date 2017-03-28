Victims of Monday night shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has shed new details on a Monday night shooting that left three people, including the shooter, dead.

Coroner Dr. Craig Nelson says 18-year-old Jenna Leakey and 20-year-old Hailey Nelson were both shot to death, making them the 5th and 6th homicides in Allen County for the year.

Police were called to the 900 block of Kensington Boulevard just past 9pm after the women were shot. They soon found 20-year-old Tyler Turner in a home on Pemberton Drive, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say one of the women had recently ended a relationship with Turner, who indicated on social media he planned to harm himself. That brought the women to meet with Turner, who opened fire on their vehicle, and continued shooting as he chased them down the street.