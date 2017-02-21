Victims of fatal Monday night crash burned beyond recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s office will have to use other means of identifying two people killed in a crash Monday night on West Jefferson Blvd.

Fort Wayne police say the crash happened just after 11pm. By the time police arrived they found one of the vehicles involved on fire; after firefighters put out the fire they found two bodies – the driver and one passenger – inside.

According to a press release, the victims were burned so badly that visual identification is just not possible.

Three other people were injured in the crash, and witnesses say one driver involved in the crash fled the scene. They’re now looking for that person.