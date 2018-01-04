Victim, suspect identified in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Huntington County Coroner has identified the victim of a New Year’s Day stabbing.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say Kyle L. Randall, 29, of Markle, was killed due to a stab wound to the chest after a fight at a New Year’s Eve party at a home in Huntington.

Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Canfield Street just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of a stabbing.

Police have arrested Ryan Richison, 27, of Huntington. He is facing a charge of murder.