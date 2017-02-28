Victim and suspect identified in father/son stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The victim wounded in a Monday night stabbing, and the suspect arrested, have been identified.

Michael Joyner, spokesperson with the Fort Wayne Police Department, tells WOWO News 41-year-old Richard Moore of Fort Wayne was stabbed by his son, 20-year-old Richard Moore II, also of Fort Wayne.

The stabbing occurred Monday night outside a home located at 622 Putnam Street. Police say an argument occurred between the two resulting in the stabbing.

Moore was last listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, Moore II has been charged with attempted murder.