Victim shot, killed at University Park Mall identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WOWO) – Mishawaka Police confirmed on Saturday, Sep. 12, that there was an altercation with multiple shots fired at University Park Mall.

The incident happened near the pet store entrance, near State Road 23.

Metro Homicide was on the scene and the Mishawaka Police said it was not an active shooter situation. At 3:45 p.m. the MPD confirmed the situation was under control.

St. Joseph County coroner Mike McGann confirmed that one person was dead of a gunshot wound inside the mall. At 5 p.m. the homicide team was still working the scene.

The victim was identified as Delaney J. Crosby, 23.

People were asked to stay away from the mall while the investigation was underway.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit released the following updated information:

At approximately 2:56 p.m. today 9/12/20 the dispatch center received numerous 911 calls reference a shooting inside the mall.

Several municipal agencies and the State Police rushed to the scene. Upon arrival it was discovered that a African American male had been shot at least once and was deceased.

Officers quickly secured the immediate area inside the scene and Stsecured witnesses.

Offices then formed a search and rescue team clearing the entire mall and stores searching for any additional victims or suspects. None were found. The mall has been closed and will be closed for the remainder of the day.

It appears that this was an isolated incident where two men began arguing with each other. The suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim. This is NOT an active shooter situation. The entire mall has been secured and locked down for purposes of collecting evidence.

At this time we are currently interviewing several witnesses who may have seen the shooting. Crime scene technicians are diligently working to obtain physical evidence at the scene and reviewing security camera footage.

The victim has been identified as Delaney J. Crosby, 23.

There are no suspects in custody as of this release. We ask that anyone who may have seen the shooting or has information to call Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288- STOP.