FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened near Fort Wayne Friday night.

The Coroner’s Office says 45-year-old Jason D. Scott of Bluffton died Friday after crashing at the intersection of Comer and Yoder Roads. The crash was reported at about 10:50pm.

His death was ruled an accident due to blunt force injuries. Further details about the crash were not available.