Victim in baseball bat attack at Apple Glen Walmart dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 44 year old Demarcus Walker, the man attacked a month ago outside of the Apple Glen Walmart has died, according to the Journal-Gazette.

Larry Gist, President of the Fort Wayne NAACP said he was notified at about 8:00 a.m. by a family member who called to say that Walker had died earlier this morning while asleep.

The assault happened March 7th just before 10:30 in the morning when a man approached Walker and struck him multiple times with a baseball bat before fleeing the scene. That suspect was later arrested in Bluffton and was charged with attempted murder. WOWO’s original story can be found here.