Victim in baseball bat attack at Apple Glen Walmart dies

By
Brian Davis
-
("Police Blue Lights" by Ken Hawkins, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 44 year old Demarcus Walker, the man attacked a month ago outside of the Apple Glen Walmart has died, according to the Journal-Gazette.

Larry Gist, President of the Fort Wayne NAACP said he was notified at about 8:00 a.m. by a family member who called to say that Walker had died earlier this morning while asleep.

The assault happened March 7th just before 10:30 in the morning when a man approached Walker and struck him multiple times with a baseball bat before fleeing the scene. That suspect was later arrested in Bluffton and was charged with attempted murder. WOWO’s original story can be found here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here